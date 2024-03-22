‘All eyes to the sky’: National Geographic to chronicle epic solar spectacle on April 8 (exclusive video)
National Geographic and ABC will offer live coverage of the total solar eclipse on April 8 from eight U.S. states during its ‘Eclipse Across America’ special. Watch the trailer here.
