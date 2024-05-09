Blinded by the light: How bad are satellite megaconstellations for astronomy?
Submit on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 17:11
The emergence of satellite megaconstellations like SpaceX’s Starlink offers great benefits for humanity. But there are also substantial costs, including a growing imposition on astronomy.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.