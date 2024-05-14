Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Space Force aims to launch 1st ‘Foo Fighter’ satellites in 2027 to track hypersonic threats

Submit on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 04:11

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency has ordered the first eight satellites for its upcoming ‘FOO Fighter’ hypersonic missile-tracking constellation.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 14th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»