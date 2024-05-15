Jupiter’s mysterious moon Amalthea spied crossing the Great Red Spot (photo)
NASA’s Juno spacecraft has spotted the elusive fifth moon of Jupiter transiting the giant planet’s Great Red Spot, giving astronomers a rare view of this small but intriguing natural satellite.
