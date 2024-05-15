New York Times best-selling author revisits 1986 space shuttle tragedy in ‘Challenger’ (interview)
Submit on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 00:11
Adam Higginbotham was out with his first book when he got the idea. “People often asked me whether I remembered where I was when I heard the news about Chernobyl.” He didn’t, but recalled Challenger.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.