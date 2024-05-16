Satellite News

Cotton candy exoplanet is 2nd lightest planet ever found

Thursday, May 16th, 2024

A newly discovered giant planet is the density of a vast cloud of cotton candy. The sweet discovery of WASP-193 b marks the entry of the second-lightest exoplanet ever seen into the exoplanet catalog.

