A comet approaching Earth could become brighter than the stars this fall
Submit on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 02:11
By the end of this summer, we may have a good idea as to whether we’ll have a bright naked-eye comet gracing our early autumn evening sky, known as C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS).
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.