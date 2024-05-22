Satellite News

A comet approaching Earth could become brighter than the stars this fall

By the end of this summer, we may have a good idea as to whether we’ll have a bright naked-eye comet gracing our early autumn evening sky, known as C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS).

