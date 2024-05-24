‘Death Star’ black holes caught blasting powerful beams at multiple targets: Watch out Alderaan! (video)
Supermassive black holes that are blasting out beams of high-energy particles killing star formation in their galaxies are shifting targets like real-life Death Stars.
