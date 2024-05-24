NASA’s TESS exoplanet-hunter finds tantalizingly close Earth-size world with moderate temperature
NASA exoplanet-hunter TESS has found a temperate, Earth-size world in the habitable zone of its red dwarf star. This planet could make waves in the search for life.
