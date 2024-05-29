Satellite News

Chinese astronauts perform record-breaking spacewalk outside Tiangong space station (video)

Submit on Wednesday, May 29th, 2024 01:11

Two Chinese astronauts spent about 8.5 hours outside the Tiangong space station today (May 28), setting a new spacewalk-duration record for the country.

