Zero Debris Charter aims to boost international cooperation on cleaning up Earth’s space junk problem
Submit on Wednesday, May 29th, 2024 00:11
ESA and some of its member states have signed the non-binding Zero Debris Charter, committing themselves to take steps to help tackle the orbital debris problem.
