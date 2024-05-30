Satellite News

Boeing Starliner astronauts arrive at launch site for 1st flight test on June 1 (photos)

Thursday, May 30th, 2024

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are back near their launch site in Florida ahead of their Crew Flight Test launch on June 1. A key flight readiness review today will confirm if Boeing Starliner is ready to go, after a helium leak.

