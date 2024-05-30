Real-life ‘Star Trek’ planet was actually just an illusion caused by a ‘jittery’ star
Submit on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 00:11
Just like the fictional planet of Vulcan was wiped out in Star Trek, new research has destroyed the real-life version of Spock’s homeworld, albeit in a less violent fashion.
This entry was posted on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.