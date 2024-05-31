James Webb Space Telescope spots the 2 earliest galaxies ever seen (image)
James Webb Space Telescope has spotted the two earliest and most distant galaxies ever seen. One, JADES-GS-z14-0, is a massive and bright galaxy that existed just 300 million years after the Big Bang.
