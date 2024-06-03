Satellite News

China’s spaceplane releases another mystery object into orbit

Submit on Monday, June 3rd, 2024 21:11

China’s experimental spaceplane released an unknown object into Earth’s orbit on May 24, which could be a subsatellite deployment or an indication the spacecraft is nearing the end of its third mission.

