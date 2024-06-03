China’s spaceplane releases another mystery object into orbit
Submit on Monday, June 3rd, 2024 21:11
China’s experimental spaceplane released an unknown object into Earth’s orbit on May 24, which could be a subsatellite deployment or an indication the spacecraft is nearing the end of its third mission.
This entry was posted on Monday, June 3rd, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.