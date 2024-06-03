Satellite News

Why NASA’s Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter’s icy moon is such a big deal

Monday, June 3rd, 2024

How deep are Europa’s ice sheets? Could the moon sustain life? The Europa Clipper Mission, which is due to launch in October, will help scientists answer these intriguing questions.

