Why NASA’s Europa Clipper mission to Jupiter’s icy moon is such a big deal
Submit on Monday, June 3rd, 2024 19:11
How deep are Europa’s ice sheets? Could the moon sustain life? The Europa Clipper Mission, which is due to launch in October, will help scientists answer these intriguing questions.
