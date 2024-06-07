Thruster glitches and helium leaks can’t stop Boeing’s Starliner astronaut test flight — but why are they happening?
Boeing’s Starliner Crew Flight Test faced down thruster glitches and helium leaks to reach the International Space Station on June 6. Why all the glitches and is NASA worried?
