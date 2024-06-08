Satellite News

Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders, who captured ‘Earthrise,’ killed in plane crash

Submit on Saturday, June 8th, 2024 17:12

Bill Anders, who as an Apollo 8 astronaut was one of the first people to fly to the moon in 1968, was killed on June 7 when the vintage plane he was piloting crashed off the coast of Washington.

