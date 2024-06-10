Astrophotographer gets close-up look at monster sunspot that led to May’s global auroras
Astrophotographer Miguel Claro explains how he captured this incredible image of the sun’s surface that includes the giant sunspot AR3664 that led to May’s widespread auroras.
