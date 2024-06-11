Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

New space stations exhibit invites public to find ‘Home Beyond Earth’

Submit on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024 19:11

An exhibit about space stations turns the focus from how astronauts live in space to how millions of people may do so in the future. The cultural implications are explored at The Museum of Flight.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»