Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

How are galaxies destroyed?

Submit on Saturday, June 15th, 2024 17:11

Eventually, all galaxies, including our own Milky Way, will meet their end. But how do galaxies die? If you’re in the mood to destroy an entire galaxy, you have several options, depending on your desired level of destructiveness.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, June 15th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»