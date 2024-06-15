Space weather forecasting needs an upgrade to protect future Artemis astronauts
Submit on Saturday, June 15th, 2024 20:11
Cosmic rays from distant stars and galaxies and solar energetic particles from the Sun bombard the moon’s surface, and exposure to these particles can pose a risk to human health.
This entry was posted on Saturday, June 15th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.