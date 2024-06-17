Something ‘kicked’ this hypervelocity star racing through the Milky Way at 1.3 million miles per hour (video)
Submit on Monday, June 17th, 2024 19:11
A low-mass star races through the Milky Way at over a million miles per hour, a journey that began with either the supernova explosion of a vampire star or an encounter with black holes.
