This long-studied star is actually a stellar duo: ‘We were absolutely stunned’

Submit on Monday, June 17th, 2024 20:11

A young star that astronomers have studied for decades has been found to be part of a duo, encircled by a disk of material within which planets may have just begun coalescing.

