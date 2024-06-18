Satellite News

Join the FAA’s virtual public meeting about SpaceX’s Starship this evening

Submit on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 02:11

The FAA is holding a virtual public meeting this evening (June 17) about the potential environmental impact of SpaceX’s Starship operations in Florida, and you can participate.

