NASA and Boeing will discuss Starliner’s delayed ISS departure today, and you can listen live
Submit on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 17:11
NASA will talk about the delayed return to Earth of Boeing’s Starliner capsule during a press conference today (June 18), and you can listen to it live.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.