The 1st ‘major lunar standstill’ in more than 18 years is about to occur. Here’s how to see it
Submit on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 22:11
A major lunar standstill is about to occur. The phenomenon happens every 18.6 years when the moon rises and sets at its most extreme points on the horizon, while also climbing to its highest and lowest point in the sky.
