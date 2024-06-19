Three bright stars mark the beginning of summer. Here’s how to spot the ‘Summer Triangle’ this week.
The appearance this week of the three bright Summer Triangle stars — Vega, Deneb and Altair — marks the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Here’s how to spot them.
