DARPA’s military-grade ‘quantum laser’ will use entangled photons to outshine conventional laser beams
Submit on Thursday, June 20th, 2024 22:12
Prototype quantum photonic-dimer laser uses entanglement to bind photons and deliver a powerful beam of concentrated light that can shine through adverse weather like thick fog.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 20th, 2024 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.