DARPA’s military-grade ‘quantum laser’ will use entangled photons to outshine conventional laser beams

Submit on Thursday, June 20th, 2024 22:12

Prototype quantum photonic-dimer laser uses entanglement to bind photons and deliver a powerful beam of concentrated light that can shine through adverse weather like thick fog.

