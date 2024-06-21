Space photo of the week: ‘Earthrise,’ the Christmas Eve image that changed the world
Friday, June 21st, 2024
Snapped from lunar orbit in 1968 by NASA astronaut Bill Anders, who died this week at age 90, ‘Earthrise’ is perhaps the most iconic image of our planet ever taken.
