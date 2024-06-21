Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

When a dangerous asteroid threatens Earth, humanity will have to work together, NASA says

Submit on Friday, June 21st, 2024 23:11

Earth’s oft-squabbling nations will need to set aside their differences, at least for a while, when a big, dangerous asteroid puts our planet in its crosshairs.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, June 21st, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»