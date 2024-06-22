James Webb Space Telescope spies never-before-seen star behavior in distant nebula (video, photo)
A new James Webb Space Telescope image shows perfectly aligned protostellar outflows in the Serpens Nebula, supporting a long-running theory of stellar formation.
