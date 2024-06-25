Sprites from space! Astronaut photographs rare red lightning phenomenon from ISS
NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick caught a rare surprise while imaging an intense thunderstorm off the coast of South Africa. He spotted a red sprite, a rare type of lightning.
