Sprites from space! Astronaut photographs rare red lightning phenomenon from ISS

Submit on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 23:11

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick caught a rare surprise while imaging an intense thunderstorm off the coast of South Africa. He spotted a red sprite, a rare type of lightning.

