Canada begins work on new Canadarm3 robotic arm for upcoming Gateway lunar outpost

Submit on Friday, June 28th, 2024 21:11

MDA Space’s Canadarm3 should be ready for the NASA Gateway space station at the moon in 5 years with a new design and testing contract from the Canadian Space Agency.

