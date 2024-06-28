Canada begins work on new Canadarm3 robotic arm for upcoming Gateway lunar outpost
Submit on Friday, June 28th, 2024 21:11
MDA Space’s Canadarm3 should be ready for the NASA Gateway space station at the moon in 5 years with a new design and testing contract from the Canadian Space Agency.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 28th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.