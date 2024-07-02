Satellite News

Forbidden black holes and ancient stars hide in these ‘tiny red dots’ (image)

The James Webb Space Telescope found “tiny red dots” in the early universe representing overgrown supermassive black holes and stars that are impossibly old for the infant cosmos.

