Astronaut ice cream turns 50: freeze-dried treat still popular (even if it never flew)
Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 23:11
Perhaps the most popular example of space food that possibly never was, astronaut ice cream is now 50 years old. The crunchy, room-temperature treat was first sold to the public in 1974.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.