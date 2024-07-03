Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Astronaut ice cream turns 50: freeze-dried treat still popular (even if it never flew)

Perhaps the most popular example of space food that possibly never was, astronaut ice cream is now 50 years old. The crunchy, room-temperature treat was first sold to the public in 1974.

