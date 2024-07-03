Earth’s upper atmosphere could hold a missing piece of the universe, new study hints
Mysterious dark matter could slosh over our planet like a wave. If it does, it may produce telltale radio waves in Earth’s atmosphere, new theoretical research suggests.
