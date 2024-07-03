Satellite News

Boeing’s Starliner can stay in space beyond 45-day limit, NASA says

Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

Boeing’s Starliner is rated to stay in space for 45 days on its historic first astronaut mission, but that’s going to be extended soon. Ground testing on its thrusters will start as soon as July 2.

