Boeing’s Starliner can stay in space beyond 45-day limit, NASA says
Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 03:11
Boeing’s Starliner is rated to stay in space for 45 days on its historic first astronaut mission, but that’s going to be extended soon. Ground testing on its thrusters will start as soon as July 2.
