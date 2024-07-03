Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA announces Artemis 2 moon mission backup astronaut — Andre Douglas will support 2025 lunar liftoff

Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 23:11

NASA astronaut Andre Douglas has been named the backup astronaut for three astronauts on NASA’s round-the-moon mission. Douglas was certified for liftoff earlier this year.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»