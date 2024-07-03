NASA announces Artemis 2 moon mission backup astronaut — Andre Douglas will support 2025 lunar liftoff
Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 23:11
NASA astronaut Andre Douglas has been named the backup astronaut for three astronauts on NASA’s round-the-moon mission. Douglas was certified for liftoff earlier this year.
