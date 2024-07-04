Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Streaks in space! ISS astronaut’s incredible timelapse photos highlight ghostly solar panels and lovely star trails

Submit on Thursday, July 4th, 2024 04:11

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has spent some of the last few months experimenting with long exposures in space photography. The images give a rare glimpse of life on the move in orbit.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 4th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»