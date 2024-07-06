Satellite News

‘No fireworks on ISS,’ so astronauts experiment with ‘light painting’ instead (photos)

Eerie new ISS photos appear to show a ghost in the machine during Independence Day. NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick and others did ‘light painting’ with the U.S. flag in the background.

