‘No fireworks on ISS,’ so astronauts experiment with ‘light painting’ instead (photos)
Submit on Saturday, July 6th, 2024 02:11
Eerie new ISS photos appear to show a ghost in the machine during Independence Day. NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick and others did ‘light painting’ with the U.S. flag in the background.
