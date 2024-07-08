Satellite News

Extreme ‘hot Jupiter’ exoplanet stinks like rotten eggs and has raging glass storms

As if deadly rains of glass, temperatures hot enough to melt lead, and sidewise 5,000 mph winds weren’t unfriendly enough, the JWST has found a Jupiter-sized exoplanet also stinks of rotten eggs.

