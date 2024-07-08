Weird physics at the edges of black holes may help resolve lingering ‘Hubble trouble’
The expansion of the universe may not be accelerating at the edges of black holes. If this is the case at all event horizons, this may explain “Hubble tension,” and the worst prediction in physics.
