‘Traffic jams’ around Uranus could solve the mystery of its weak radiation belts
Wednesday, July 10th, 2024
In 1986, the Voyager 2 spacecraft discovered Uranus has a strangely weak radiation belt. Now, researchers think this could be linked to “traffic jams” caused by the world’s warped magnetic field.
