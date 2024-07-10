Satellite News

‘Traffic jams’ around Uranus could solve the mystery of its weak radiation belts

Wednesday, July 10th, 2024

In 1986, the Voyager 2 spacecraft discovered Uranus has a strangely weak radiation belt. Now, researchers think this could be linked to “traffic jams” caused by the world’s warped magnetic field.

