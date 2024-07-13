Join Space.com’s 25th Anniversary Virtual Panel on July 17: The Next 25 Years of Space Exploration – To the Moon, Mars and Beyond
Be sure to join us at Space.com at 12 p.m. ET (1600 GMT) on July 17 for what promises to be an amazing discussion on the future of space exploration and astronomy.
