Hurricane Beryl sets multiple records as 1st major storm of 2024 Atlantic season (video)
Submit on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 04:11
What started as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has now set multiple records and claimed the spot as the first hurricane to develop during the 2024 Atlantic season.
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.