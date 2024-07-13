Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA’s $5 billion Europa Clipper mission may not be able to handle Jupiter’s radiation

Submit on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 02:11

NASA is troubleshooting a recently revealed problem with the transistors aboard its $5 billion Europa Clipper spacecraft, which is slated to launch this October.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»