NASA’s $5 billion Europa Clipper mission may not be able to handle Jupiter’s radiation
Submit on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 02:11
NASA is troubleshooting a recently revealed problem with the transistors aboard its $5 billion Europa Clipper spacecraft, which is slated to launch this October.
