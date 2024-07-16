Asteroid Apophis will visit Earth in 2029, and this European satellite will be along for the ride
Submit on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 19:11
As Apophis passes closer to Earth than geosynchronous satellites in April 2029, the asteroid will hopefully be tracked by a new ESA mission called Ramses.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.