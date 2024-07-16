Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Asteroid Apophis will visit Earth in 2029, and this European satellite will be along for the ride

As Apophis passes closer to Earth than geosynchronous satellites in April 2029, the asteroid will hopefully be tracked by a new ESA mission called Ramses.

