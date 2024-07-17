Satellite News

NASA rolls giant Artemis 2 moon rocket core off the factory floor for astronaut mission (video)

The SLS booster for NASA’s next mission to the moon has left the Michoud Assembly Facility to ship to the Kennedy Space Center ahead of Artemis 2.

