NASA rolls giant Artemis 2 moon rocket core off the factory floor for astronaut mission (video)
Submit on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 04:11
The SLS booster for NASA’s next mission to the moon has left the Michoud Assembly Facility to ship to the Kennedy Space Center ahead of Artemis 2.
