Elon Musk moving SpaceX headquarters to Texas over new California LGBTQ+ law
Submit on Thursday, July 18th, 2024 00:11
SpaceX’s Elon Musk, father to a transgender daughter, says he will move his space company to Texas because he feels California is being too protective of LGBTQ+ kids.
